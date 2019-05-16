Residents Weigh in on Proposed Disc Golf Course

The proposed Superior disc golf course would be 18 holes.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Residents interested in the sport of disc golf had their chance to weigh in on the newly proposed 18–hole course in Superior Municipal Forest.

The meeting focused on when the course would be open and if boardwalks will be placed where the land usually floods.

The city Parks and Recreation Department says the course will only be open in the Summer once the land is expected to dry up.

They say the sport is growing quickly in the Twin Ports and a bigger field than the current 6–hole ‘pitch and put’ course in Central Park is needed.

“I love the outdoors and I love to compete and disc golf meshes those two thing perfectly. The demand is there and we’re like to fill that demand with a difficult, tournament–ready type of course,” disc golf club representative Kyle Carlson said.

There is no say yet as to if parks and recreation will approve the course.