Senate and House Pass Bill Aimed at Drug Prices

The Senate Passed it Unanimously Thursday

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Senate and House have approved the final version of a bill for greater oversight over pharmacy benefit managers – the middlemen between insurers and patients that are supposed to hold down drug expenses.

The Senate passed it unanimously Thursday, 67-0. The House then passed it 130-2 and sent it to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

The chief Senate sponsor, Chaska Republican Scott Jensen, says the bill will shine a needed light on the operations of pharmacy benefit managers in hopes of ensuring that rebates paid by drug manufacturers actually result in lower costs for consumers.

Jensen is a physician, as is the chief House sponsor, Rep. Alice Mann. The Lakeville Democrat says too many people are struggling to pay for their medications, and it shouldn’t be that way.