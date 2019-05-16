Sertich Among Six Inductees Into DECC Athletics Hall of Fame

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC hosted its 27th annual Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony.

Six inductees were enshrined during the event. The names including Tom Kurvers, William Wirtanen, Bob Davidson, Lori Ogren, Willard Ikola and the world’s oldest hockey player Mark Sertich.

“My main message that I wanted to convey is that if it wasn’t for my hockey friends being with my all these years, no way would I be here to accept this award,” Sertich said.