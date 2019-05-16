Vegan & Gluten Free Cactus Tacos

COOKING CONNECTION: Taco Arcada Nopales Tacos

LINCOLN PARK, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection, we are making Nopales Tacos with Taco Arcada! This taco option is vegan and also gluten free. It’s main ingredient is cactus, yes! A nopal is a prickly pear cactus and a common ingredient in Mexican cooking. (The owners made a trip all the way down to Mexico to learn this authentic recipe). The flat paddles have their thorns removed and are then cut into slices. They taste sort of like a green bean, green pepper mix, but with a different texture. The full recipe is in the video above, or stop on by Taco Arcada now and give it a try!

We are also bringing you back into the Corktown Deli kitchen; where every taco is made, then delivered to Taco Arcada just next door. We show you how the whole experience works. Plus, it’s pinball time! Check out the games they offer there too.