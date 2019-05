Wicklund Gets 100th Coaching Win as Hilltoppers Baseball Knock Off Warriors

Ben Pedersen struck out nine batters in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Marshall head coach Joe Wicklund picked up his 100th coaching victory as the Hilltoppers hung on for the 1-0 win over Brainerd Thursday night at Wade Stadium.

Ben Pedersen finished with nine strikeouts while Carter Sullivan scored the lone RBI to help Duluth Marshall record their 13th straight win.