Dozens of Bicyclists Take a Ride With the Mayor

Bikers traveled the Cross City trail to Duluth Cider.

DULUTH, Minn. – Its National Bike to Work Week and to celebrate Duluth Mayor Emily Larson hosted the annual Mayor’s Bike Ride through downtown Duluth.

Dozens of bikers rode from City Hall to Duluth Cider in Lincoln Park on the Cross City Trail.

The goal of the annual ride is to help bring awareness to the effort of minimizing greenhouse gases.

“It’s just a joy to see all these folks and their colors. Its like a bouquet of flowers of all these differ colors coming together,” said biker Scot Bol.

“This bike ride is a good ideal to get used to bikes and a healthy way to get around. It’s a win win,” Bol continues.

Mayor Larson also launched a pilot program of four new E–Bikes from Continental Ski and Bike for City Hall staff to rent at any.time.

The program is part of an initiative by the city’s energy team.