Flag Raising Ceremony Honors Veterans in Superior

A flag raising ceremony was held today at the Bong Center in Superior to honor a fallen veteran, as we are about a week out from Memorial Day.

BY BRANDON GORDON, FOX 21 PHOTOJOURNALIST

SUPERIOR, Wis.-A flag raising ceremony was held today at the Bong Center in Superior to honor a fallen veteran, as we are about a week out from Memorial Day.

The Flag of Remembrance program is sponsored by the Superior American Legion Post 435 and honors the life and memory of one deceased veteran every week.

The man honored today was Raymond Stahl, a decorated veteran of World War II from Cloquet, who passed away in 1975.

“It’s important that we honor our veterans’ period, whether it be in the Northland or throughout the nation for their sacrifice that they’ve given to their country,” said Scott Markle, of the American Legion Post 435.

The Bong Center will also be hosting a free memorial BBQ and vehicle show honoring fallen veterans on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.