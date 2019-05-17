Hunters Baseball Roll at Home Against Agates

DULUTH, Minn. – The runs came early and often for the Denfeld baseball team as they topped Two Harbors 14-3 Friday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

Eric Gibson picked up the win for the Hunters as he pitched three innings, allowing three hits and striking out three. Joe Udd led Denfeld with four RBI, while Payton Budisalovich and Logan Jasper combined to knock in five more runs.

Carson Wenger and Garrett Jordahl each scored a run for the Agates.