Lakewalk Galley in Canal Park is Open for the Season

Open seven days a week after June 1st.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lakewalk Galley in Canal Park, formerly known as Crabby Bill’s is open again for the season.

The landlocked food boat is an extension of the fine dining lake avenue restaurant in the Dewitt–Seitz building.

Mini donuts and cheese curds are some of the favorites still on the menu for the season.

This year is the first time they will sell beer and wine.

The co-owner says this is an opportunity to reach other clientele.

“We are trying to have a new idea down here by making it the most family friendly experience you can have in Canal Park as far as affordability and fun, ” said Derek Snyder.

The Lakewalk Galley is near Lake Superior Maritime Museum in Canal Park.

They are open from 11 am to 7 pm Friday through Sunday.

Starting June 1st they will be open seven days a week.