Meeting on Controversial Landowner in Cook County Tomorrow

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – A community meeting will be held in Grand Marais on Saturday regarding the purchase of land in Cook County by a company connected to the leader of a South Dakota polygamous group.

Seth Jeffs is listed as the registered agent for a company that acquired about 40 acres near Grand Marais.

He has applied to build a six thousand square foot building.

Jeffs brothers is Warren Jeffs, the imprisoned leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The community meeting will be held Saturday at the Cook County Community Center in Grand Marais at 9:00 a.m.

There will also be a film showing of the “Prophet’s Prey” at the Community Center that looks into Warren Jeffs and the FLDS church, Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Tonia Towell of Holding Out HELP nonprofit and Sam Brower, who worked on the film, are expected to be at both events.