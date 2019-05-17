Norsemen Volleyball Ready for First Run at State Tournament

The Hermantown/Proctor boys volleyball team captured their conference title in its inaugural season.

PROCTOR, Minn. – It was the first season for high school boys volleyball as a club sport in the Northland. And the first team to represent the Northern Minnesota Conference will be Hermantown/Proctor.

The Norsemen went undefeated in conference play during their inaugural season and stood out in two different conference tournaments this season. The players say the journey to the tourney has been exciting in year one.

“It is really cool because not very many teams in the state get to do it. We’re just one of the eight teams that get to play so it’s really cool,” said Connor Bich.

“Both my sisters played volleyball and I’ve always wanted to. It really happened so quick. It’s great to be able to play competitively and there’s such an interest up here in the Northland,” Cade Slattengren said.

The tournament begins Saturday down in Shakopee and it’s going to take a gigantic effort for the Norsemen to pull off some upsets and maybe bring home a state title.

“There’s a lot of tough competition down in the cities. This is their second year and this is our first year so they’ve got a lot of skill on us and another year of time. We need a lot of things to go our way, play smooth, play defensively and have some good hits,” said head coach Ryan Wright.

The Norsemen will open the tourney against #2 seed St. Paul Harding at 11 a.m.