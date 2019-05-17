North Shore Community School Adds Zipline

A project two years in the making begun today after feedback from the students

DULUTH, Minn.- Dozens of volunteers came to the North Shore Community School today to build a new zip line on its playground. This comes after school leaders gathered feedback from students who said this should be a top priority.

Staff at the site said not only is this project fun for students, but it also builds up their self esteem having their voices heard.

Janna Drehar, School Councilor, says “to have students have a voice at school even if it’s in elementary school makes them feel empowered and they feel part of the decision making and part of the community because this is really a community project because the ground here serves Duluth township”.

Management from Johnston Masonry in Duluth who offered to install the fifty foot zipline said they like to give back to the community as much as possible and knew this would be a great way to help out.

Dean Johnston, Project Consultant, mentioned that “a lot of us drive by here, our shops down the road so just to see the kids playing out here, and to have Johnston Masonry a part of that is pretty cool”.

Between the donations from the community and students, they were able to raise twenty-five thousand dollars to help pay for this project.