Portion of Completed Superior Street Reconstruction to be Excavated for Repairs

Repairs Will Begin on Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – A portion of Superior Street completed during Phase One of the reconstruction project will need to be excavated for repairs on a failed coupling.

According to the City of Duluth, it has been determined that a coupling on the water main is leaking between Fifth Avenue West and Sixth Avenue West on Superior Street.

The coupling, located under the road between the Radisson Hotel and the library, was used to connect new piping to existing steel piping during Superior Street reconstruction.

Excavation will begin on Monday, May 20 and is expected to take a month to repair. Sidewalks will remain open during the repairs, but the road will be closed to traffic.

The city says they will also take precautionary measures and replace a second similar coupling that is located on the opposite side of the tunnel.