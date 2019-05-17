Prep Softball: Hawks, Lumberjacks, Rails Win to Close Out Regular Season

Hermantown and Cloquet got big wins while Proctor swept its doubleheader against Duluth East.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the last week of the regular season for high school softball, Hermantown used a seven-run fourth inning to top Esko 11-1 in five innings. Alana Mayry and Kendra Winberg both hit three run homers during the inning to seal the win.

Over at Proctor, Erin Hawk homered in the third inning of the second game as the Rails swept Duluth East 7-3 and 6-2.

In other high school softball action, Cloquet went up 8-0 after three innings to shut out Duluth Denfeld 10-0 in five innings.