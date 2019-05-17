The Duluth Experience, Ursa Minor Brewing Team Up to Help Others

The Lillydipper Pale Ale will be Released Thursday, May 23, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Beer coinsurers, you’re in luck!

The Duluth Experience and Ursa Minor Brewing are teaming up to craft a new brew with a community focused purpose.

The Lillydipper Pale Ale will be released Thursday, May 23.

100% of the proceeds will support the Northland Paddlers Alliance, a local, grassroots non-profit whose mission is to expand paddling opportunities in the Twin Ports.

The Northland Paddlers Alliance hosts a variety of free community events, along with the Twin Ports Paddle Festival.

On Thursday, May 23, there will be live music by Darin Bergsven from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. playing some smooth guitar for all to enjoy.

The Lillydipper Pale Ale was brewed with wild rice and rye to create a full bodied and flavorful pale ale perfect for any experience out on the water.

The term “lillydipper” refers to those paddlers out there who are more concerned with the beauty of their surroundings than paddling forward.

The Duluth Experience believes we all should be “lillydippers” once and a while.