Victim Identified in Superior Home Explosion and Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The victim of the Superior Mother’s Day home explosion and fire has been identified.

According to family, the victim was 61-year-old Scott Seaquist of Superior.

In a statement from his family they described Seaquist as a lover of audio restoration and fireworks:

“Scott C. Seaquist was born on December 17th 1957 in Superior, Wisconsin and was a life long resident.

He was known for his love of audio restoration and fireworks. He would make beautiful firework displays and share them with family and friends on the holidays. Unfortunately, the hobby he loved so much took his life. We hope this can be a lesson to others on the importance of safety at home. We would like to thank Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Sheriff’s Office & all of the First Responders for their help. Scotty was loved by his family and those who knew him. He will be missed tremendously.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by family for donations towards a memorial fund. You can visit the page by clicking here.