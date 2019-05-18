Duluth Indoor Parks Day

Due to all the rain today, the park day was moved inside with plenty to do for kids

DULUTH, Minn.- All the rain today forced the Duluth Parks and Recreation staff to move their ‘Parks Day’ inside, but it still had plenty of events for kids to enjoy.

Activities included basketball, disc golf, and a color area for the kids. Organizers say they were glad to keep the kids busy regardless of the weather.

Sam Werle, Recreation Specialist says “so that’s something we can’t control, obviously it would been great if it would’ve been sunny and 65 out but we have back up plans for events so we will still find ways to be active and get people out interacting with each other and trying new things”.

Parents that brought the kids were able to see and express their thoughts on the future plans for the Central Hillside Park.