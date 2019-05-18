Tips for Remaining Safe on the Water

Summer is coming, and so is days out on the boat and on the water

DULUTH, Minn.- It may not feel like it now, but summer is soon coming to the Northland. Which means people getting on the water for swimming and boating.

Today, the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center hosted a national ‘Safe Boating Week’ kickoff event. That event gave people safety tips like always checking the forecast before going out and always wearing life vests on boats.

Coastie, the Coast Guard Auxiliary boat, says “we are trying to save lives. That is our purpose. And to make it safe for people to be out on the water, so the more they know about the rules generally the better off they will be out on the water”.

St. Louis County Rescue Squad, National Weather Service Duluth, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary had staff at the event