Two Teens Killed in Gogebic County Crash

15-year-old and 18-year-old female killed in single vehicle crash; 20-year-old male survived

IRONWOOD, Mich. – Two teens were killed in a single vehicle accident in Ironwood early Saturday morning.

According to the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a vehicle that had run off of Lake Road near Powers Road and into a tree at about 2:30 a.m.

Two females, ages eighteen and fifteen, were killed in the crash.

A twenty-year-old man survived the crash and walked to a nearby residence to report the accident. He was taken by Beacon Ambulance to Aspirus Ironwood Hospital where he was treated and released.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.