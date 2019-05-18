Woman Injured in Downtown Duluth Bus Accident

DULUTH, Minn. – A woman sustained serious injuries in a DTA bus/pedestrian accident Saturday in Downtown Duluth.

At 12:48 p.m., the Duluth Police, Duluth Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the accident at Third Avenue West and Superior Street.

When arrived, they found an adult female pinned under the bus.

The fire department was able to free her and she was transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.

The Duluth Police Department is still investigating the incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

They say no further information will be released until Monday.