Bob Dylan Festival “Dylanfest” Kicks Off its 9th Year

Dylanfest celebrates the life and music of Bob Dylan.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The week Bob Dylan fans from as far out as Australia and England have been waiting for has finally arrived.

The 9th annual Dylanfest kicked off this weekend.

The 9 day music and art festival will showcase local bands playing covers of some of Bob Dylan’s greatest hits.

Fans packed out Cedar Lounge in Superior for the festival’s launch, ready to pay tribute to the musician’s hometown.

“I really see the Duluth Dylanfest as a homecoming. People travel from all over the world, all over the country, all over the state to come to the Duluth Dylanfest,” Dylanfest committee member Zane Biel said.

Meanwhile in Duluth, the Karpeles Manuscript Museum opened it’s newest Bob Dylan themed exhibit this weekend.

The exhibit showcases original hand–written compositions and lyrics from his songs along with several signed pictures.

“Every artist puts a piece of themselves out there for the public and this is a very private, very intensive glimpse at what it may be like to be Bob Dylan,” museum director Matthew Sjelin said.

The music of Dylanfest will run through Sunday, May 26.

The Bob Dylan exhibit will be open until August 1.