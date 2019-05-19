Community Day at the Historic Depot Brings in Hundreds of People

The Depot's second Community Day was a hit among tourists and locals.

DULUTH, Minn.- Bad weather and free admission led to big crowds at The Depot.

Almost a thousand visitors came out to enjoy The Depot’s second Community Day.

Community Day was an effort created by mayor Emily Larson to attract more people to some of Duluth’s best tourist attractions.

The event gave visitors access to see art, history and the Lake Superior Railroad Museum for no cost at all.

“Tourists come and enjoy this one or two days a year. We get to have this every single day of the year and here’s an opportunity for people to come in and learn about their own history and learn about the men and women of Duluth and St. Louis county and they get to experience that wonderful story first hand,” Lake Superior Railroad Museum executive director Ken Beuhler said.

Sunday’s visitors had special access to board some of the trains in the railroad museum that are usually blocked off.