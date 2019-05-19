Firefighters Tackle At Least 3 Weekend Fires

DULUTH, Minn. – Firefighters have been busy this weekend with at least three fires in the Duluth area.

The latest fire happened around 4 a.m. in West Duluth in an alley between 62nd and 63rd Avenue West.

Officials say it was a windy one, and when it was all said and done, a mobile home and at least two garages caught fire there.

A cause was not known Sunday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The fire marshal is investigating.

Meanwhile, in Rice Lake, a family of three is without a home after a fire.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 4500 block of Martin Road.

A passerby spotted smoke coming from the home.

Nobody was inside.

Officials say the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen area.

The Northland Chapter of the Red Cross is helping the family.

A cause is under investigation.

And a third fire happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to smoke coming from the home on the 4400 block of Oakely Street.

The small fire was focused in the basement.

Nobody was injured.

Damage is estimated at $20,000.

A cause is under investigation.