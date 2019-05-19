Huskies of Hope Making Strides Toward $50,000 Fundraising Goal

Huskies of Hope is a fundraising group for people with disabilities and veterans with PTSD.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Fundraising efforts continued for one local organization looking to buy a home for people with disabilities and veterans with PTSD.

Huskies of Hope is on a mission to raise $50,000 to buy a home and open an adult day care center.

The group’s latest fundraiser was a silent auction and spaghetti dinner at VIP Pizza in Superior.

“Too many people with disabilities don’t have a light on their abilities, so we want to focus more on that and get them a little bit more at peace with people around them and get them a little more accepted with people in the community and within themselves,” group co-founder John Kosmas said.

After Sunday’s fundraiser, Huskies of Hope is about half way to their goal having raised nearly $25,000 this year.