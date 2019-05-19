Local Boxers Remember Robert “Bing Bang” Prytz

Prytz coached at Jungle Boy Boxing Gym and was nicknamed "Grandpa Bing Bang".

DULUTH, Minn. – Robert “Bing Bang” Prytz passed away on May 12 at the age of 89 years old.

Prytz was a former boxing champion of Duluth and coached at Jungle Boy Boxing Gym. Prytz was known for teaching the fundamentals of the jab, which is where he got his nickname “Bing Bang” from.

“He was a bit of a something, showing us the basics. Having us stay on top, keep things very relaxed, very basic and then watch for your openings. Then really hit them with the bing, bing bang. That was kind of his go–to,” Al Sands said.

“I would send everybody through the bing bang, that station was mandatory. That’s where you learn your jab, your stance, you move left, you move right. So every boxer that came up, he played a part in their beginning foundations with getting their jab down, because it’s one of the most important punches in boxing and he was passionate about coaching it so it worked great,” Zach Walters said.

Prytz’s visitation will be Monday at 2 p.m., followed by the funeral at 3.