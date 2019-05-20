5th Street Malt Shoppe Now Open in Two Harbors

Malt and ice cream shop at the location of the former 5th Street Tacos

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – There’s a new place to get ice cream and malts in Two Harbors.

5th Street Malt Shoppe is now open at the former location of 5th Street Tacos on Highway 61.

It has the same owner as the former taco business.

The crew tell us they think ice cream will be a better fit, serving everything from malts to sundaes to root beer floats and hot dogs.

“I think it’s a really cool place to go,” said manager Brianna McGrath. “It’s different than a Dairy Queen or anything, it’s real nice ice cream and it tastes really good.”

5th Street Malt Shoppe is open every day from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m. through the summer.