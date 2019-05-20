Duluth Native CJ Ham Announces Summer Youth Camp

The camp will be the first for Ham and will take place at Lincoln Park Middle School.

DULUTH, Minn. – CJ Ham has had quite the road to the NFL. After starring at Denfeld High School, Ham took his talents to Augustana and signed with the Vikings in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. And now he’s coming home to help local kids achieve their dreams as well.

Ham announced on his Twitter account that he will be hosting his first youth football camp this summer. The camp will take place on Saturday, July 13th at Lincoln Park Middle School. The camp is for athletes ages eight to 16 and will cost $49 per person.

All proceeds will be donated to charity. If you would like to sign up, click here.