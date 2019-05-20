Ice Cream with a K-9 at Superior Dairy Queen

Northland K-9 Foundation hosted fundraiser.

SUPERIOR, Wis- It was a great day to go out and grab some ice cream while hanging out with Superior’s finest four-legged law enforcement: a K-9 from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Northland K-9 Foundation hosted its Spirit Night Fundraiser at the Dairy Queen on Tower Avenue.

There you could meet Deputy Cory Fossum and his K-9 Raptor, and learn all about K-9 training, the work they do, and how important they are to their Officer handlers.

15% of sales at Dairy Queen went to the Foundation to fund training and tools for the K-9 program.

“As a family we’ve always been very supportive of our law enforcement,” said Amy Plaisted, Managing Partner for Dairy Queen. “We provide them with a safe place to eat lunch and dinner while they’re on duty.”

“We love families, we love dogs, we have pup cups at all of our locations so dogs have always been a big part of our drive thru.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office will also have raptor at the Dairy Queen in Hermantown next to Fleet Farm Tuesday from 4 to 8pm.