Lake Breeze Motel and Resort Sold

New owners keeping hometown feel while upgrading for the future

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Breeze Motel and Resort, on the shores of Lake Superior just north of Duluth, has been sold.

Brad and Kimberly Baerg have dreamed of owning a Northern Minnesota Resort for more than ten years. Since last Wednesday, the family has called the Lake Breeze Motel and Resort home.

“We wanted to look at trying to do something that would allow us to all be together,” said Bradley Baerg.

For the Baergs, moving from Southern Minnesota to the property along Scenic Highway 61 is all about family.

“It gives us a lot of opportunity to spend some time together and it allows me to bring in some of my expertise from the IT field,” said Bradley Baerg.

Baerg plans to improve the website and advertise the resort on social media for the first time ever.

“It would be fun to see families coming and snowmobile clubs coming and all kinds of different groups,” said Bradley’s wife, Kimberly Baerg, whose family once owned a resort near Park Rapids.

The Baergs are looking forward to updating the cabins and modernizing the Lake Breeze.

“You can have volleyball and tetherball and all the different resort type amenities, the pool’s here, we have walking trails through the back woods in about ten acres of land,” said Kimberly Baerg.

They bought the fifteen-acre estate from Ken and Paula Hughes, who had owned it for fifteen years.

“There’s a lot about the resort that we don’t want to change,” explained Bradley Baerg. “The friendly hospitality that they’ve experienced over the years we want to remain the same.”

The Baergs say they have no plans to hire staff members now. Instead, they’ll rely on their three children to help run the business.

“We wanted to be in a place as a family that we absolutely loved where we were and what we’re doing,” said Kimberly Baerg.

So far, the family has loved being on the property just a few minutes from Duluth, living where so many choose to spend their free time.

“Northern Minnesota is where almost everybody goes to vacation at least once in their lifetime, sometimes it’s once a year they come up here or twice or three times,” said Bradley Baerg.

The Lake Breeze has nineteen different places to stay, ranging from motel-style rooms to a ten-person cabin.