Lake Superior Nurse Graduation

DULUTH, Minn.- Today, about 100 nursing students graduating from Lake Superior College received their pins today, and they gear up to start their careers.

Families packed the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to cheer on these new nurses. One graduate we talked with today said the job market is looking good because there are enough job opportunities in the Healthcare field right now for all these new graduates.

Craig Page, speaker and graduate today says that “I think it matches Duluth pretty well. We have a lot of hospitals, a lot of healthcare. It’s a big demand here in Duluth”.

LSC also had its commencement ceremony later in the day and handed out 830 diplomas and certificates to its ‘Class of 2019’.