Marshall Empty Bowl to Help Hungry in the Northland

Two Duluth Marshall students are getting their final preps in ahead of the big event tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn.- Two Duluth Marshall students are finishing up final preparations tonight for their version of the ‘Empty Bowl’ fundraiser tomorrow to help the hungry in the Northland.

It’s part of their senior capstone project. Elizabeth Jarocki and David Olsen got the idea when learning Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank was taking a break from its Empty Bowl fundraiser after 25 years.

Jarocki said that “it’s been a little scary to be just two kids in the community taking on a huge event that had thousands of people attending just last year. We are really really excited to be doing it because we are glad we can still help the food bank despite they weren’t able to do the original empty bowl.

Olsen also added that some success is better than anything. “I mean, just getting a few hundred people would be like the perfect ideal situation. Just to have some people show up”.

The Empty Bowl fundraiser is tomorrow at Marshall School from 5 p.m. until 7. Second Harvest has donated 400 hand-crafted bowls.

The soup that comes with the purchase of the bowls is being donated from Blackwoods, New Scenic Cafe, and Sarah’s Table.

The cost ranges between $10 and $30. The proceeds will go to Second Harvest.