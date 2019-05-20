NAMI Holds Fundraiser at Superior Culver’s

Fundraiser raised money for programming.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Douglas County chapter of NAMI, also known as the National Alliance on Mental Illness held a fundraiser at a local fast food chain on Monday.

The Culver’s on Second Street in Superior donated a portion of today’s profits to NAMI.

Plenty of people came out to support, including law enforcement, local officials, and members of the community.

Organizers said seeing the support from the community gives them hope.

“Just kinda normalize talking about mental health so that people feel comfortable knowing that it’s something you can talk about and this community is going to support and not ostracize or bully you,” said Eleni Pinnow, President of the Board of Directors for NAMI.

Money raised will go toward NAMI’s outreach programs such as support groups, school programs, and speakers.

“I wonder if 20 years ago people would be as willing to be publicly involved with mental health advocacy as much as we’re seeing now,” Pinnow said.