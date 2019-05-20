New Cooper Elementary School Building Ready for New School Year

A year after the fire and explosion, the new building prepares to open.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A year after a fire halted the opening of a new Cooper Elementary School Building in Superior, the school is complete, and ready for the first classes to attend next Fall.

According to the Superintendent of Superior School District, teachers will begin moving into the new building as early as June to set up their rooms and offices.

New parking lots and a playground will also be constructed, all while the old Cooper gets demolished.

The new building cost a total of $22.5 million of the $92.5 million referendum budget.

Teachers had a hand in designing the new building, which features energy efficient lighting, classrooms with more flexible seating, and a much larger gym, among other improvements.

“You’re gonna see this building has a little more natural light, it’s more innovative, it’s got more high tech when it comes to lighting and other tech equipment,” said Superintendent Amy Starzecki.

“They’re more conducive to 21st century learning which is gonna be great for kids and families. And kids are always excited about new spaces, so.”

Starzecki said they’re excited to finally be done, after a fire and explosion destroyed the interior last April.

The cleanup and reconstruction proved to take much longer than they anticipated, but the district didn’t have to pay anything additional for the damages.

According to Starzecki, the 5th graders from last year were disappointed they didn’t get the chance to see the new building, so they’ll be getting a sendoff event to give them that chance.

Many alumni also reached out to asking to see the old Cooper building one last time, Starzecki said.

Tours of the school will be held for them, before demolition in June.