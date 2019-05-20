New Intersection Proposed on Highway 61 Near Two Harbors

MnDOT officials say intersection would reduce major accidents

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Part of Highway 61 just south of Two Harbors is getting a safety overhaul a few years from now.

The intersection of Highway 61 and Lake County Road 9 will be replaced.

The Minnesota DOT created a proposal to make driving through intersections in that area less dangerous.

The plan means cars would no longer be able to cross Highway 61 on County Road 9 or make a left turn directly onto the highway.

They would instead have to turn right and make a U-turn about five hundred feet from the intersection.

Minnesota DOT officials tell us this kind of intersection helps reduce major accidents.

“It eliminates the conflict point and eliminates people having to make that decision of crossing two lanes of traffic at one time,” said Project Manager Josie Olson.

You can share your thoughts on the plan on the MnDOT website.

Construction won’t start until 2021 at the earliest.