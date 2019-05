Quick Start is Enough for Stealth Boys Lacrosse

Hermantown/Proctor jumped out to an early lead to win its second straight.

ESKO, Minn. – The Hermantown/Proctor lacrosse team jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, and while Grand Rapids rallied back, the Stealth were able to hang on for the 10-9 win.

The win gives the Stealth their second straight and will wrap up the regular season on Wednesday at Duluth. Grand Rapids will end the regular season on Thursday at Park of Cottage Grove.