Rails Baseball Win Nine-Inning Thriller Against Hawks

The Proctor baseball team got the win at home against Hermantown.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In a game that needed nine innings, the Proctor baseball team hung on for the win over Hermantown 9-8 Monday night at Egerdahl Field.

The win earned the Rails a split with the Hawks as Hermantown won the first game 7-4.