Victim Identified in Downtown Duluth Bus Incident

Victim is in Stable Condition

DULUTH, Minn.-The victim hit by a bus in downtown Duluth Saturday afternoon has been identified.

Duluth police say it is 72-year-old Mary Beth McDade. Her condition is considered stable and she is conscious and alert.

It all happened at about 1 p.m. at Third Avenue West and Superior Street. When authorities arrived, they found McDade pinned under the bus.

The fire department was able to free her and she was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.