Woodland Avenue Construction Begins

A two-year project to reconstruct a mile of Woodland Ave. and Calvary Road began Monday

DULUTH, Minn.- A two-year project to reconstruct a mile of Woodland Avenue and Calvary Road began Monday in Duluth. With it comes road closures and detours but most affected are business owners in that area.

You have probably heard the saying that Minnesota has two seasons: winter and construction. This project will cost around 11.5 million dollars with the city installing new water and sewer lines along with reconstructing the road.

The two-part construction work began today on Woodland Avenue between Anoka Street and Red Wing Street. And then, by mid-July work will expand north to Calvary Road. One business owner we talked with hopes customers will be patient.

Sam Perrella, owner at Sammy’s Pizza says that “bare with us. We’ve been in Duluth for 65 years. We aren’t going anywhere. So please bare with us”.

Dennis Moran, owner of Denny’s Ace Hardware says although it will take time to complete this is much needed work.

Moran also mentioned that “it’s going to be great. This stuff here they never maintained it for us properly and we will be getting rid of all this red brick and get some nice sidewalks and some boulevards, some lighting. People are going to love it when it’s done I think”.

Detour routes and DTA bus stops will be clearly marked and signs will be posted to direct traffic to local businesses. Construction on this project is expected to last through October.