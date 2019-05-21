Bong Center to Host Event Honoring Memorial Day

The Event is Happening Saturday, May 25 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Staff and volunteers at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center invite the community to honor Memorial Day with them Saturday, May 25 starting at 11:00 a.m.

The Center will host a free BBQ for families, with food provided by Blackwood’s.

The idea for a Memorial Day community BBQ began in 2018.

Staff anticipated 300 people to show up. To their surprise, more than 1,000 folks attended the free event.

This year, military vehicles from the U.S. Army and Wisconsin National Guard will be on site, along with a UH-1 Huey Helicopter flying in around 10:00 a.m. (weather permitting).

In addition, there will be yard games, a rock wall, a bake sale and bouncy houses. You’re encouraged to bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic by the harbor.

“Last year’s BBQ was such a success, we decided to combine two events for more offerings.” stated Hayes Scriven, Director of the Bong Center. We want to raise awareness about the meaning of Memorial Day while also having a good time. That is what the soldiers were fighting for.”

The event is happening from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Staff chose to host the event before Memorial Day for a reason.

“Memorial Day is a day to remember those that gave the ultimate sacrifice so future generations would be able to live a life of freedom. On Saturday we will be celebrating that life they gave us. Let’s honor those who gave all to give us this opportunity of freedom by gathering with friends and family this weekend at the Bong and say thanks to those who gave us this opportunity in time to be free. ” Stated Brian Erickson, Douglas County Veteran Service Officer.

While the event is free and open to the public, you’re encouraged to bring a donation to help the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center continue it’s mission in the community.

Click here for more information.