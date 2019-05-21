Campgrounds Prepare for Memorial Day Weekend

Buffalo House Campgrounds are busy getting ready for the rush.

DULUTH, Minn.- Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and that’s famously a time when families get in their camper, or pack up their tents, to go camping.

With 105 campsites for RVs and areas for tents, the staff at Buffalo House Campground is busy getting ready for the Memorial Day rush.

The peaceful trees and sounds of birds are a call for campers to come out of hibernation.

“Wonderful, it’s like staying in a state park,” camper Bill Sjoblom said.

For many, they’ll end their hibernation at Buffalo House, due to its proximity to the city, and remote wilderness.

We’re close to everything, and we’re outside of Duluth, we’re away from the hustle and the bustle,” said Campground Manager Darrell Eckenberg.

But it hasn’t been easy to prepare for the season with Northland weather.

“The weather hasn’t been in our favor, between the snow and the rain and everything else,” Eckenberg said.

“I know we’ll have everything ready for this weekend.”

Some campers, like Sjoblom, were so ready they didn’t wait for the weekend.

He arrived just in time for last week’s snow.

“Well that was kind of a shock, I came from Arizona, it was getting too hot it was 95 degrees,” he said. “So I decided to head back up here and I think I got here a little early”

Luckily for him, there’s plenty to do at Buffalo House year round.

“We have a full bar, a full restaurant that’s away from the campground,” said Eckenberg. “The Munger State Trail goes through our property here for biking and hiking, we do have 3 Volleyball courts, basketball courts, horseshoe pits, and we do have some softball fields.”

But sometimes, the great outdoors provides enough entertainment.

“The experience is great I mean occasionally you get a deer wondering up I haven’t seen any bears yet but I know they’re around,” Sjoblom said. “Very relaxing.”

Guests this weekend, Eckenberg said, should prepare for the weather, and for fun.

“Bring a rain jacket if you got one, y’know, you never know,” he said.

“We just want everybody to come out here and have a good time, see what we got to offer and hopefully you can come back.”