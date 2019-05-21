Duluth Police Officer Saves Choking Boy

Officer Jazdzewski Saved Jeremiah by Performing the Heimlich Maneuver

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, May 18, the Duluth Police Foundation hosted its Super Hero Waffle Breakfast, and one Duluth cop who was there proved heroes never go off duty.

A boy named Jeremiah started choking on his waffle while sitting next to his family.

Some of his family members tried to give him the Heimlich maneuver, but it didn’t work.

Lieutenant Tim Jazdzewski ran over and called for paramedics while he tried the Heimlich maneuver on Jeremiah, and it worked!

The family says they are grateful for the quick-acting cop, and even joked that they lost their appetite for waffles after the incident.