Flooding Continues to be a Concern in Northern Wisconsin

More rain in the forecast for Bayfield County. It could mean more flooding for the area.

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – Flooding from Pigeon Lake has been a concern for quite some time. Residents say they are hoping for a permanent solution.

Recent rain fall in Bayfield County has caused the lake to rise.

With nowhere to go, water overflows on to the main county highway between Barnes and Drummond.

We talked to a Barnes resident who says she remembers when there wasn’t a lake in the area.

“Two years ago it was a field, an open field. It dried up and now its water going across the road,” said Linda Clark.

In the summer of 2018, the road closed for flooding concerns and repairs.

Bayfield County’s Highway Department raised the road during the last year’s flooding.

They hoped for a permanent solution.

But with Memorial Day weekend is quickly approaching many are concerned it could deter visitors if the problem isn’t fixed.

“That’s one of the biggest weekends we have in the year,” said Barnes Town Supervisor Donna Porter.

“That will make a big impact on the businesses because they depend on that in the summer time. They can’t depend on making a lot of money in the winter. So they make it all summer to get through the winter,” Porter explains.

Many drivers still are taking the chance to drive through but it is recommended to turn around and avoid the flooding.

Bayfield County’s Highway Department is planning to raise the road again very soon.

In the meantime, County Highway N at Pigeon Lake Road is closed until further notice.

And Highway 63 is a detour for travelers.

The department says if the lake levels don’t go down the solution will continue to be a temporary fix.

It could take weeks or even months to reopen especially if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

But Officials are hoping it won’t take that long.

More rain is in the forecast for this week.

It could mean more flooding.