Former Wilderness Goalie Ryan Fanti Commits to UMD Men’s Hockey

The Thunder Bay, Ontario native has spent the past two seasons with the Wilderness.

DULUTH, Minn. – There is a well-known pipeline between the Minnesota Wilderness and the UMD men’s hockey team. And Tuesday, another player is making the quick trip down I–35 to join the two-time defending champs.

Former Wilderness goalie Ryan Fanti announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to playing his college career with the Bulldogs. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native has spent the past two seasons with the Wilderness, playing in 77 games with a 91% save percentage. Fanti served as the assistant captain this past season.

He will join a host of Bulldogs that have played with the Minnesota Wilderness, including Cole Koepke, Koby Bender, Louie Roehl and Kobe Roth.