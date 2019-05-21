Lumberjacks Baseball Close Season With Win Against Eskomos

Cloquet gets the win at home over rivals Esko.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet baseball team used a big sixth inning to take the lead, then held on late to get the 7-5 win over rival Esko.

Esko led 2-0 into the fifth, before Cloquet scored two to tie things up. Esko retook the lead in the next half inning, but the Lumberjacks responded in the bottom half of the sixth, scoring five runs to take the lead. The Eskomos got one back in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to complete the late rally.

Cloquet finishes the regular season 7-10 while Esko wraps up the regular season with a doubleheader against Proctor on Thursday then against Duluth Marshall on Friday.