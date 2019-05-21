More Airport Infrastructure Upgrades Planned After Runway Reconstruction

DULUTH, Minn. – More upgrades are in the master plan for the Duluth International Airport, as the final phase of the main runway’s reconstruction is underway.

There are discussions to eventually extend the smaller “cross wing runway” to 8,000 feet from the roughly 5,700 it’s at now.

Airport officials say a larger second runway would help to support aviation growth and the 148th Fighter Wing’s future.

And beyond that, the airport will be looking at how to handle aging buildings on airport property.

“We know that we have a number of infrastructure projects to get to. We have a very ageing infrastructure, so I don’t think that the approach to infrastructure improvement will change here. We are going to need to keep going because we have a number of surfaces that are coming due,” said Tom Werner, exec. director of the Duluth Airport Authority.

No hard plans are in place right now involving those infrastructure upgrades other than the main 10,000 foot long reconstructed runway being complete by the end of August.