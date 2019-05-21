Nemadji Golf Course to be Managed by KemperSports

Mark Carlson has managed the course for 44 years, will continue to manage it through end of 2019

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Public golf courses are struggling.

Duluth recently announced they will be selling nine holes of the Lester Park Golf Course for a private housing development.

Now, a big change is coming to Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.

The city council voted to move on from longtime golf course manager and instead have company KemperSports manage the public course.

They will take over for Mark Carlson who has managed the course for forty-four years. He will manage it through the end of this season.

Superior Finance Director Jean Vito tells us Nemadji is not in a terrible financial position but, in recent years, they course has not broken even. Since 2018, it has been financially subsidized by the city.

Current course manager, Mark Carlson, tells us he could no longer afford his $100,000 annual rent payment to the city and that’s why he decided to resign.

The city considered three management proposals for next season: One from KemperSports, one from the Bill Casper Group, and a new proposal from Mark Carlson.

They chose to pay KemperSports $7,000 per month to run the course with net income, if collected, coming back to the city.

Officials tell us they went with KemperSports because they gave a long-term commitment, something Carlson could not do.

Carlson says he wrote a letter recommending KemperSports for the job.

“They can hopefully bring in some more revenue, perhaps increase the rounds of golf,” said Superior Finance Director, Jean Vito. “That is difficult with the decline of the sport but they have assured us they are very competitive and they will and they will market our course very hard.”

KemperSports’s contract starts at the beginning of 2020 and runs through the end of 2024.