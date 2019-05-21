New Nutrition Store Headed for Superior

Third location planned for Poplar within the next year.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Impact Nutrition in Superior is expanding its business.

They’re going to open up a second location where subway used to be on Belknap Street.

The owner says the demand for nutritional options in the Twin Ports is rapidly growing.

The original store on Tower Avenue is only about 400 square feet.

The owner says she’s excited for the new spot to have more room to welcome customers in.

“Its going to be a little bit bigger. More accommodating to those coming off of Highway 2 or going to the high school. Maybe those working out at the Y and maybe anytime fitness,” said Alexandra Schulz.

The Belknap location will be called Empower Superior Nutrition and expect to open by the end of June.

The owner says she also plans to open a third location in Poplar.