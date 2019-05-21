Prep Softball: Rails, Hilltoppers, Bulldogs Open Playoffs With Wins

The high school softball playoffs began Tuesday afternoon across the Northland.

PROCTOR, Minn. – In the opening round of the Section 7AA playoffs, Proctor would score eight runs in the opening inning as they knocked off Mesabi East 13-0 in five innings Tuesday afternoon at Rails Field.

Elsewhere in the section, Greenway would score four runs in the fifth to pull within one run. But Duluth Marshall would clamp down in the final two innings as they hang on for the win 6-5. They move on to face Esko in the second round Thursday in Cloquet.

In Section 7A, the defending champs Carlton took care of business as they topped Floodwood 10-0 in five innings.