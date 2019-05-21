Public Voting for City of Duluth Flag Begins

9 final options available for choosing.

DULUTH, Minn.- Now’s your chance to help Duluth pick which design should be on the next city flag.

There were at total of 195 designs submitted by people in Duluth, and a volunteer flag committee narrowed the choices down to its top 9.

Those designs were unveiled tonight at city hall, and one of them will soon become the next symbol of Duluth.

“I’m excited because we’ll have a final chosen flag from this whole contest in July,” said the city’s Planner Technician, Mollie Hinderaker.

“And then I’m hoping afterwards it’ll just kinda catch on naturally and people can start making t–shirts out of it, put it on coffee cups, maybe even get tattoos.”

You can cast your vote online at duluthmn.gov/duluthflagproject or vote at any of the three Duluth Public Libraries until June 21st.