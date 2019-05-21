Two Arrested Following Drug Bust in Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. – Two individuals were arrested Monday following a drug bust by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

A search warrant was executed by the Task Force, Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at 121 18th Street East in Hibbing.

Law enforcement recovered seven pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, mushrooms, marijuana and $10,840 at the residence.

The two individuals arrested are being held at the St. Louis County jail in Hibbing pending formal charges.